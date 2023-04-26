Estonian curling pair qualify for world championship knockout phase

Harri Lill an Marie Kaldvee at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Gangneung.
Harri Lill an Marie Kaldvee at the 2023 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Gangneung. Source: World Curling Federation
The Estonian pair of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill have qualified for the playoffs of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in South Korea.

Kaldvee and Lill defeated Australia 9-3 in their first match of the day at the Gangneung Curling Center on Wednesday.

The Estonians later fought an even tougher battle against reigning Olympic champions, Italy. After going 0-3 down, the Estonians fought back to win 7-6. This success secured Kaldvee and Lill a passage out of Group A.

Ahead of their last match of the group stage, Estonia are joint top of Group A with Canada. Both have seven wins and one loss each in the competition so far.

If Estonia win their final group game on Thursday against the Netherlands, Kaldvee and Lill will go directly to the semi-finals as group winners, having defeated closest Canada 7-4 on Sunday.

If they finish second in the group however, they will face the team that finishes in third in Group B in a qualification round game to secure a place in the semis.

The draw for the next round will be announced on Thursday. The qualification games and semi-finals will all be held on Friday.

The bronze and gold medal matches will be played on Saturday

Editor: Michael Cole

