Estonian curlers make semi-finals in Ottawa

Winter Sports
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee Source: Estonian curling league
Winter Sports

Estonian curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill reached the semi finals of the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series event in Ottawa, Canada, on Sunday, finishing third overall, out of 24 entries.

Lill said that the tournament went well in every way. "There were some mistakes, but we were able to show the good form we had shown in Tallinn this time as well, in the results."

Kaldvee and Lill achieved four victories during the tournament and reached the semi-finals with clean sheets, though lost 9:5 to a Canadian pair.

The Mixed Doubles Super Series is a new five-stage format with the best of curlers from North America and Europe taking part.

There are four qualifying tournaments, followed by a fifth stage for the best pairs.

The winners of Sunday's round were, perhaps appropriately, Scottish duo of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

