President Alar Karis opens new Estonian embassy building in Canada

News
Opening of the new Estonian Embassy building in Ottawa, Canada.
Open gallery
4 photos
News

President Alar Karis officially opened the new Estonian embassy building in Ottawa, Canada, on Monday.

The president, who has been on an official visit to Canada, a country with strong ties to Estonia, since late last week, said of the occasion that small countries inevitably need to think carefully about where they establish their foreign missions.

Once that decision has been made, however, the Estonian state should ensure its diplomats have a conducive working environment.

At Monday's ceremony, the president presented the embassy with a woven carpet.

Created by Anu Raud, the author calls the work a "Mulgi six design" (Mulgimaa is a historical and cultural region of South Estonia, roughly corresponding with present-day Viljandi County).

The opening ceremony was attended by Canadian Assistant Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sandra McCardell, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Lt Gen. Martin Herem, plus representatives of the Canada's defense forces.

The building which is the new home to the Estonian Embassy in Canada was built in 1875 (see gallery) and is under heritage protection. It is situated in the lower town, one of the Canadian capital's oldest districts and home to many foreign missions, with the embassies of Austria, Brazil, Croatia and Poland being the Estonian embassy's nearest neighbors.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs purchased the building in February 2018 at a cost of €868,000, while refurbishment work cost a reported further €1.83 million.

The embassy had been scheduled to officially open in 2021, but this was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

President Karis returns to Estonia on Wednesday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:38

Aimar Ventsel: The misfortune of good Russians

13:21

Narva ski center needs city government support to provide artificial snow

12:53

Transport Administration to issue tender for Via Baltica Sauga-Pärnu road

12:26

Elering tasked with building 330-kilovolt transmission line to Saaremaa

12:24

Gas bill support will cost state over €4 million for October

12:01

Estonian politicians satisfied with COP27 climate conference compromises

11:47

Vehicle registration certificates to get new design

11:20

Local governments hit by wave of actions over kindergarten places

11:18

Tarmo Jüristo: Better ways to solve issues than with 'protection money'

10:57

Tallinn's request for extra Riigikogu elections funding rejected

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

21.11

Experts: No cause to hope Russia about to run out of conventional munitions

19.11

Eesti Energia website down after pro-Kremlin cyberattack

21.11

Delivery of Tallink ferry MyStar delayed further

19.11

Spanish media: Ott Tänak may drive for Monster-sponsored Ford team in 2023

21.11

Professor: It is good that borrowing is no longer seen as taboo in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: