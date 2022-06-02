Estonian foreign minister starts Canada visit

The foreign ministers from Estonia and Lithuania started an official visit to Canada on Wednesday to discuss security and cooperation.

The ministers met with Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly in Quebec to discuss security in Europe, ways of expanding economic cooperation, and increased cooperation in culture and education.

They also spoke about cyber and hybrid threats and food security.

The visit also includes a meeting with Canadian soldiers who served in the NATO eFP battlegroup in Latvia. They will also meet with local entrepreneurs and representatives of investment funds.

Joly wrote on social media: "It's a pleasure to welcome my Baltic colleagues here in Quebec City tonight for what will be a productive visit".

Minister Eva-Maria Liimets will meet with representatives of the Estonian community in Toronto, formally open the new embassy building in Ottawa and attend an Estonian flag event at the embassy.

