Ministry to focus on strengthening existing embassies next year

News
Estonia's Ambassador to Moscow Margus Laidre, pictured in 2019 as he awaited an official visit from then-President Kersti Kaljulalid, to the newly-renovated embassy building.
Estonia's Ambassador to Moscow Margus Laidre, pictured in 2019 as he awaited an official visit from then-President Kersti Kaljulalid, to the newly-renovated embassy building. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
News

In 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will prioritize strengthening existing embassies. There are no plans to reduce the number of embassies or to create new ones, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).

Reinsalu said that Estonia has 47 external representations. "These are bilateral embassies, consulates and representatives to international organizations in."

The most recent decisions to open new embassies, Reinsalu said, were the Singapore and South Korean embassies, which were opened for economic reasons. "These have now finally got their own premises," he said.

The minister emphasized that the construction of the new premises for the Latvian embassy in Riga is the largest project this year.

Reinsalu said that the Foreign Ministry's budget priority for 2023 is to strengthen existing embassies.

"Apart from people, the most important project in the embassy field has been to ensure the security of the embassies in terms of communication systems and the handling of classified information. Last year, this was one of the most important activities," Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu said that the Estonian embassy in Moscow has fewer than ten diplomats working.

"The embassy is smaller than it was during peaceful times. We also had consulates in St. Petersburg and Pskov, but after Estonia closed its consulates in Tartu and Narva as a diplomatic protest, Russia opted not to allow these two consulates to remain open," Reinsalu explained.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:40

Edgar Savisaar's funeral to be organized by the state

15:23

Ministry to focus on strengthening existing embassies next year

14:51

National Library to incorporate services for blind, depository holdings

14:26

'Aktuaalne kaamera': Stock markets had a bad year

13:10

ERR religious affairs editor: Pope Benedict XVI left significant legacy

12:41

Estonian MEPs: European Parliament united and decisive on Ukraine last year

11:51

Estonian jewellery artist Kadri Mälk dies

11:48

Natural gas price falls to €72 per MWh

11:22

Mayor of Kohtla-Järve nominates deputy mayoral candidates

11:06

Gallery: 'Õnne 13' characters Alma and Laine get to meet the president

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.12

Young Estonian comedian dead after occupational accident in Australia

01.01

What's happening in Estonia in 2023?

31.12

Ukrainians' reception in Estonia has raised eyebrows among past arrivals

31.12

Best Estonian books in translation in 2022

09:38

Suspected New Year's Eve homicides lead to arrests

08:23

Estonia welcomes 2023 with a variety of events nationwide

31.12

Finland sees record number of women volunteer for military service in 2022

09:47

Many farmers in Estonia have to restore permanent grasslands

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: