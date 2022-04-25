Estonian mixed curling pair lie in third place in world championships

Estonia's mixed doubles curling pair, Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill, currently lie in third place in their group at the world championships in Geneva, Switzerland, after two wins and two losses.

Kaldvee and Lill are due to meet Group A leader Italy on Monday evening, an unbeaten pair comprising winter olympian gold medalists Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini

in addition to Italy and Estonia, Group A comprises Japan, New Zealand, Sweden and hosts Switzerland, who Estonia have played already, along with Korea Denmark, Norway and Finland, who they have yet to play.

The campaign started off against Switzerland, who prevailed 9:2 over Estonia, while game two against Japan went Estonia's way, 9:7.

Another close match ensued against Sweden, who came away 10:8 over Kaldvee and Lill, while Monday morning saw a convincing victory over New Zealand (13:3).

The doubles team is coached by Derek Brown, from curling's country of origin, Scotland, and aided by sports psychologist Snezana Stoljarova at the World Championships

