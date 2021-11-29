Curling mixed doubles team undefeated in Riga World Cup victory

Estonian national mixed doubles curling team Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill went undefeated to take victory at a World Cup event held in Riga over the weekend.

The Estonians defeated Latvian team Ieva Rudzite - Artis Zentelis 6:4 in the final on Sunday. "It is an important victory for us, because the same team will be our group opponent in the world championships qualification," Lill said.

Sports psychologist Snezana Stoljarova supported the team in Latvia. "Our cooperation has worked very well and we feel she has helped the team a lot. The good results from the previous World Cup events are excellent proof," Lill noted.

The Estonians won silver at an event held in Poland in November and is now ranked 10th in the world rankings.

The World Cup event in Riga was the final international competition for Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill before the qualification tournament for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, set to begin on December 5.

--

