National curling team satisfied with world championships experience

Marie Turmann. Source: ERR
The Estonian women's national curling team returned to Estonia from a world championships tournament held in Canada recently and while they finished the tournament with just a single victory and 14th place, the debuting national team felt satisfied with their performance against the world's best.

The curling national team returned to Estonia from its world championships debut in Canada on Sunday. They achieved one victory, over Germany, but battled hard against the best national teams of the world.

"We were actually rather satisfied with the tournament, mostly because we were able to play very well against the best and stay in the matches. While final scores showed that matches were perhaps more one-sided in the end, the actual contents of the matches were good and we forced our opponents into making good throws," national team captain Marie Turmann told ERR.

"It was not only that we needed the opponent to miss. We played very well ourselves and that is what we are glad about. That after this season, where there were actually no competitions beside the Estonian championships, we were able to play very well against good opponents," the captain added.

The women's national team played its first tournament at the highest level. A major role in the team's success has been played by foreign coaches, such as Scottish trainer Derek Brown, who began assisting the national team last summer.

"[His contribution] was very great tactically. Our new coach from Scotland can analyze opponents very well and knows their weaker sides and can also spot things during the match that we can do differently to force our opponents to make mistakes. Or what we can do tactically to not allow our opponent to use their gameplan as much as they would want to," Turmann said.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

National curling team satisfied with world championships experience

