Women's national curling team overcomes Germany in world championships

Curling stone and sweepers (picture is illustrative). Source: World Curling Federation
Estonia's women's curling team has defeated Germany 11:9 in the world championships in Calgary, Canada, its first victory in the tournament so far.

Team captain Marie Turmann said post-match that: "We have been waiting for this win for a long time. We have had some very even games in the competition so far, but also some painful losses coming at the end of games. We just really, really wanted to claim this first victory. As a team, we are very happy to have picked up our points for the win."

This game was no exception to the pattern of closely-fought contests the team has found itself in, coming from 9:7 behind before drawing level and taking the lead following the failure of the German team's captain to wrap things up.

The team meets South Korea and Italy on Tuesday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

