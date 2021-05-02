Estonian rowers clinch victory in Zagreb World Rowing Cup stage

The Estonian men's quadruple sculls has won the World Rowing Cup stage 1 event in Zagreb, Croatia.

The foursome of Jüri-Mikk Udam, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson, Kaspar Taimsoo came first with a time of 5.48.03, ahead of Poland (5.49.03) and Germany (5.49.65).

The U.S. was fourth (5.49.76), the Czech Republic fifth (5.53.88) and Norway sixth (5.56.23).

The team is planning to stay in Zagreb until May 12, when they will head to the next competition, an olympics qualifier, where they will get their last chance to earn their way to the competition, the postponed event in Tokyo in July, ERR's sports portal reports.

Two berths are up for grabs, and Estonia is competing with the U.S., the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Russia, Lithuania and New Zealand for one of them.

The World Rowing Cup is an international rowing competition organized by FISA (the International Rowing Federation). It began in 1997 and comprises three regattas held throughout early summer.

