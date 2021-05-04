Estonia's olympics team can get coronavirus vaccine this week

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian women's epee team have already booked their berths at the summer olympics in Tokyo. Source: TRIFILETTI / BIZZI Team
Sports

Estonia's olympic athletes are to receive coronavirus vaccines ahead of summer's Toyko Olympics from Monday, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports.

Those who have already booked their place in the games, or who potentially may take part, are eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as are coaches and support staff, EPL reports (link in Estonian).

At the same time, Martti Raju, sports director of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) said many athletes have either already received the vaccine or already recovered from COVID-19.

While the development is cutting it fine, Mihkel Mardna, the EOC's chief physician, said, it is better late than never.

The original plan had been to start with the olympic teams' vaccination program from February, EPL reported, but this was postponed due to vaccine supply issues.

The Tokyo Olympics, themselves postponed a year due to the pandemic, run July 23 to August 8. Two Pfizer/BioNTech shots are required for full coverage, while the second dose should be administered three weeks after the first, manufacturers recommend, regardless of any side effects. This would mean first shots received this week would be followed by the second doses in the last week of May.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:56

Justice ministry sets out long-term violence prevention plan

15:33

Portal: Center MP appears to use vehicle to intimidate protestor Updated

15:22

Study: Benefits to end soon for thousands of people laid off by covid

14:51

Estonia's olympics team can get coronavirus vaccine this week

14:26

Government postpones decision to send all children back to school Updated

14:17

Gallery: See what a Rail Baltic train may look like

13:49

Eesti Energia reports Q1 net profits of €26.5 million

13:18

Women's national curling team overcomes Germany in world championships

13:17

SEB forecasts 4.5 percent economic growth for Estonia for 2022

12:14

WRC Rally Estonia route announced

11:43

President emphasizes importance of free media in Estonia's development

11:23

Bill boosting police scope in COVID-19 monitoring passes second reading

10:50

Health Board: 401 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, five deaths

10:18

Gallery: Italian F-35s officially take on Ämari NATO duties

09:41

Government still aiming to open general vaccination on May 17

09:36

Scientific council recommends schools fully reopen as soon as possible

09:11

eFP commander: NATO battlegroup well integrated with EDF 1st Brigade

08:30

Bolt launches car rental scheme

03.05

Coronavirus round-up: April 26 - May 2

03.05

Rules on domestic use of vaccine certificate to be laid down by June

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: