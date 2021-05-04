Estonia's olympics team can get coronavirus vaccine this week

Those who have already booked their place in the games, or who potentially may take part, are eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as are coaches and support staff, EPL reports (link in Estonian).

At the same time, Martti Raju, sports director of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOC) said many athletes have either already received the vaccine or already recovered from COVID-19.

While the development is cutting it fine, Mihkel Mardna, the EOC's chief physician, said, it is better late than never.

The original plan had been to start with the olympic teams' vaccination program from February, EPL reported, but this was postponed due to vaccine supply issues.

The Tokyo Olympics, themselves postponed a year due to the pandemic, run July 23 to August 8. Two Pfizer/BioNTech shots are required for full coverage, while the second dose should be administered three weeks after the first, manufacturers recommend, regardless of any side effects. This would mean first shots received this week would be followed by the second doses in the last week of May.

