Estonian women's curling team out of world championships in Calgary

Estonia's women's curling team was defeated first by Japan, and then Switzerland, at the World Championships in Calgary, Canada, Friday, meaning they will finish in last (14th) place in the round robin games overall, and will not progress to the play-offs.

The encounter with Japan is viewable with English commentary via the video link above. While things were quite close at one point, 6:5 in favor of Japan, the latter took the next three points and the game.

In the game with Switzerland, who finished up top overall in the tournament ahead of the semi-finals, things started off fairly neck-and-neck at 4:4, before Swiss players took control, emerging victorious 9:5.

Estonia picked up one win, against Germany, over 12 losses.

Switzerland won the most games (12, against one loss) and will meet the winner of Denmark and the U.S. who have to play off. Sweden and Canada have to playoff to see who will meet Russia, who finished second overall with 11 wins and two losses.

The tournament's official site is here.

--

