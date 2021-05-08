Estonian women's curling team out of world championships in Calgary

news
news

Estonia's women's curling team was defeated first by Japan, and then Switzerland, at the World Championships in Calgary, Canada, Friday, meaning they will finish in last (14th) place in the round robin games overall, and will not progress to the play-offs.

The encounter with Japan is viewable with English commentary via the video link above. While things were quite close at one point, 6:5 in favor of Japan, the latter took the next three points and the game.

In the game with Switzerland, who finished up top overall in the tournament ahead of the semi-finals, things started off fairly neck-and-neck at 4:4, before Swiss players took control, emerging victorious 9:5.

Estonia picked up one win, against Germany, over 12 losses.

Switzerland won the most games (12, against one loss) and will meet the winner of Denmark and the U.S. who have to play off. Sweden and Canada have to playoff to see who will meet Russia, who finished second overall with 11 wins and two losses.

The tournament's official site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:45

Finance minister on maternity leave from late summer

12:33

Defense minister on VE Day: War taught Estonia need for strong allies

12:07

Former Tallinn prison site sale finally to go ahead from start of 2022

11:39

Estonian women's curling team out of world championships in Calgary

11:18

Health Board: 348 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

10:44

Isamaa MEP comes to aid of young passenger caught by COVID-19 travel rules

10:24

Ryanair adding two routes to Sweden, Denmark in fall

10:11

Estonia hosts UN meeting on issue of children caught up in armed conflict

09:16

Gallery: Exercise Swift Response brings mass para drop over Järva County

09:03

Kontaveit withdraws from Rome tournament

07.05

Justice chancellor: Government restrictions influenced by public opinion

07.05

Vaccination for all age groups to start in Ida-Viru County workplaces

07.05

Lawyers fined after coronavirus fears prompt them to skip court hearing

07.05

US General: We have incredibly strong relationship with Estonia

07.05

Finance minister: We have money for good projects to shape the future

07.05

Tartu to spend €200,000 to attract space tech startups

07.05

Russian aircraft violates Estonian air space for second time in three days

07.05

Exercise Swift Response opens with MLRS salvo

07.05

Defense minister in Brussels: EU needs to be more united on Russia

07.05

MEP: Kõlvart could be next Center Party leader

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: