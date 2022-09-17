Otepää to host 2027 Biathlon World Championships

The South Estonian town of Otepää has been chosen to host the 2027 Biathlon World Championships, for the first time ever.

Otepää, known as Estonia's winter capital, was announced as the 2027 host at a congress held by the sport's governing body, the IBU, in Salzburg, Austria this week, and saw off Kontiolahti, in Finland, which was also in the running and had hosted the event three times in the past.

To date, the most prestigious winter sports event to take part in the town was last year's world championship stage (pictured), which took place early on this year.

An IBU delegation paid a visit to the town in late June and impressed organizers sufficiently for them to announce that facilities and location were suitable for the main event.

