Ski-jumper Kristjan Ilves takes bronze in Norway

Estonian ski jumper Kristjan Ilves took bronze on Friday at the Norwegian summer championships in Lillehammer.

The event combined the ski jump with a summer-style 10km roller-ski stage.

Ilves, who missed out on taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics early on this year, after a bout with Covid, had a close battle with second placer Andreas Skoglund, though the latter was faster over the 10km and so took silver.

Jens Luras Oftebro won the event.

