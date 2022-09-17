Ski-jumper Kristjan Ilves takes bronze in Norway

Winter Sports
Kristjan Ilves.
Kristjan Ilves. Source: SCANPIX/NTB
Winter Sports

Estonian ski jumper Kristjan Ilves took bronze on Friday at the Norwegian summer championships in Lillehammer.

The event combined the ski jump with a summer-style 10km roller-ski stage.

Ilves, who missed out on taking part in the Beijing Winter Olympics early on this year, after a bout with Covid, had a close battle with second placer Andreas Skoglund, though the latter was faster over the 10km and so took silver.

Jens Luras Oftebro won the event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:43

Local governments in diverse parts of Estonia face same energy costs issue

15:26

Electricity to cost an average €113 per MWh in Estonia on Sunday

15:21

Ski-jumper Kristjan Ilves takes bronze in Norway

15:09

World Cleanup Day organizer: Discarded cigarette butts environmental blight

14:46

Otepää to host 2027 Biathlon World Championships

14:27

Gallery: 'Wandering Lights Festival' takes place in Tallinn

14:22

Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes part in World Cleanup Day 2022

13:57

Draft bill would lead to removal of Soviet motifs within three months

13:17

Portal: Sweden may contribute to Estonian defense once NATO member

12:47

ERR to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

15.09

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

16.09

Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

15.09

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

16.09

Electricity providers facing unprecedented wave of customer inquiries

16.09

Remains of 230 people found in Tartu Soviet-era war grave

09:45

State planning Tapa-scale NATO base for southeastern Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: