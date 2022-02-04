Sildaru and Himma fly the flag at Beijing opening ceremony

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru and cross-country skier Martin Himma represented Estonia at Friday's opening ceremony for the XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing, carrying the national blue-black-white flag.

Speaking of the experience, Kelly Sildaru said: "It was very exciting. It is so great to carry the flag of the Estonian state in such a large stadium. It was a very nice start to the games."

Martin Himma said it was: "Superb. I don't think we can expect an experience like this one again."

Ski jumpers Artti Aigro and Kevin Maltsev will be the first competitors to take part for Estonia, from competition 8.20 a.m. Estonian time. On Saturday. In the third round of practice on Friday, Aigro placed 27th and Maltsev 30th.

Cross-country skiers and biathletes will also be in the competition on Saturday morning, with the 7.5 + 7.5 km cross-women's country skiing race seeing twin sisters Kaidy and Keidy Kaasiku represent Estonia, and the mixed team of Regina Oja, Tuuli Tomingas, Rene Zahkna and Kristo Siimer in action after that.

A total of 91 states are represented in Beijing.

Chinese film director Zhang Yimou reprised his role at the 2008 summer games' opening ceremony by overseeing a ceremony featuring over 4,000 performers.

The Olympic flame was ignited by cross-country skiers Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen.

You can view a gallery of Estonia's delegation at Friday's opening ceremony here.

