Sildaru and Himma fly the flag at Beijing opening ceremony

Sports
Martin Himma and Kelly Sildaru in Beijing.
Martin Himma and Kelly Sildaru in Beijing. Source: Estonian Olympic Committee
Sports

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru and cross-country skier Martin Himma represented Estonia at Friday's opening ceremony for the XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing, carrying the national blue-black-white flag.

Speaking of the experience, Kelly Sildaru said: "It was very exciting. It is so great to carry the flag of the Estonian state in such a large stadium. It was a very nice start to the games."

Martin Himma said it was: "Superb. I don't think we can expect an experience like this one again."

Ski jumpers Artti Aigro and Kevin Maltsev will be the first competitors to take part for Estonia, from competition 8.20 a.m. Estonian time. On Saturday. In the third round of practice on Friday, Aigro placed 27th and Maltsev 30th.

Cross-country skiers and biathletes will also be in the competition on Saturday morning, with the 7.5 + 7.5 km cross-women's country skiing race seeing twin sisters Kaidy and Keidy Kaasiku represent Estonia, and the mixed team of Regina Oja, Tuuli Tomingas, Rene Zahkna and Kristo Siimer in action after that.

A total of 91 states are represented in Beijing.

Chinese film director Zhang Yimou reprised his role at the 2008 summer games' opening ceremony by overseeing a ceremony featuring over 4,000 performers.

The Olympic flame was ignited by cross-country skiers Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen.

You can view a gallery of Estonia's delegation at Friday's opening ceremony here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:59

Sildaru and Himma fly the flag at Beijing opening ceremony

16:01

Electricity average price to nearly halve between Friday and Saturday

14:44

More than 1,400 influenza cases confirmed last week

14:14

Court bars PPA from dismissing employees who lack coronavirus certificate

13:41

State secretary wants to put more civil servants on fixed-term contracts

13:12

Pig-farming facing economic crisis

12:46

Healthcare workers can return to work before end of quarantine period

12:15

Saaremaa mayor: Ferry ticket price hike harming tourism

11:26

School leaders' body in favor of removing final exams at basic schools

10:55

Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

10:18

First five Eesti Laul finalists picked

09:55

New rules for hiring third-country workers submitted to government

09:26

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

08:54

Poll: Dissatisfaction with performance of prime minister, government rises

03.02

Ministry chief: Recent US responses to Russia not concerning for Estonia

03.02

Electricity prices to fall nearly 30 percent on Friday

03.02

Gasoline prices reach all-time record again

03.02

High electricity prices not forcing cultural institutions to close doors

03.02

First five finalists of Eesti Laul to be announced Thursday

03.02

Enterprise minister suggests lifting 11 p.m. coronavirus curfew

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonia suspends all oil transit from Belarus Updated

09:26

Government agrees coronavirus restriction-lifting timetable

10:55

Coronavirus update: 225 patients, 8,004 new cases, six deaths

09:55

New rules for hiring third-country workers submitted to government

03.02

Gallery: Police diverting cars heading to Toompea 'freedom' protest

03.02

Riigikogu member, volunteer rescue worker dies

03.02

Electricity prices to fall nearly 30 percent on Friday

03.02

Gasoline prices reach all-time record again

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: