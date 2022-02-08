Figure skater 28th in Beijing, following injury

Aleksandr Selevko in Beijing
Figure skater Aleksandr Selevko came in a disappointing 28th in the men's short program in Beijing. Selevko, 20 had suffered an injury on Saturday.

With a couple of errors in his performance, Selevko picked up 65.29 points compared with a personal best of 80.87 points.

"It wasn't my best ride, but I tried to do my best," he said.

Selevko dislocated his shoulder after a fall during training on Saturday and required hospitalization as a result.

While he was able to compete Monday, the after-effects of the injury still made themselves known.

"The shoulder was very confusing, but I tried not to think about it. Unfortunately, it was still not possible to carry out all the jumps or choreographic elements," he said.

The skater's coach, Irina Kononova, said: "It is a great pity that he had this trauma, which is the reason he was somewhat afraid to carry out the difficult elements."

"This is why the performance wasn't good. But since he had a very severe trauma, I think he did very well to have competed at all," she continued.

American Nathan Chen set a world record in the event, scoring 113.97 points.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

