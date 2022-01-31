Another Estonian athlete tests COVID-19 positive at Beijing Winter Olympics

An Estonian athlete returned two positive tests for coronavirus at the Beijing Winter Olympics and has been moved into quarantine.

Estonian biathlete Susan Külm has been training as a close contact but gave two positive tests over the weekend and was moved to a quarantine hotel on Monday.

To compete in the Olympics, which start on February 4, she must now test negative on two consecutive tests.

Coach Riho Roosipõld tested positive on arrival last week and is also in quarantine.

"Unfortunately, today's rules apply equally to all participants at the Olympics, all activities are based on only one thing - a negative coronavirus test," said Martti Raju, head of the Estonian delegation.

Külm previously had coronavirus at the end of 2021 and has tested negative on all tests since.

Her coach Indrek Tobreluts said he was shocked by the news.

"It's a big blow to us because Susan's Olympics are now ruined," Tobreluts said. "Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do, we have to follow the rules and hope that Susan, who is currently healthy, will give negative tests in the future."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!