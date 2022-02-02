Skier Kristjan Ilves tests positive for coronavirus in Beijing

Nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves has tested positive for coronavirus at the Beijing Winter Olympics, becoming the third Estonian team member to have done so.

Ilves was scheduled to attend a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, but was replaced by coach Rauno Loit and sports doctor Dr. Mihkel Mardna.

Loit said: "Kristjan Ilves' first corona test last night was positive. He has no symptoms and he went training in the morning. Everything was fine. We are waiting for the next tests."

More tests will be done in the coming days and if two negatives are given in a row, Ilves can compete.

The skiier flew to Beijing this week with athletes from the Norwegian Olympic team and two tested positive on arrival.

Biathlete Susan Külm and ski coach Riho Roosipõld have tested positive and are quarantining.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!