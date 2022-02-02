Kelly Sildaru one of Estonia's Winter Olympic opening ceremony flag-bearers

Sports
Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: ERR
Sports

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru and cross-country skier Martin Himma are Estonia's official flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday.

Sidlaru, 19, who recently triumphed again in the X-Games in the U.S., the competition where she first shot to prominence as a 13-year-old, said was very happy with the news. "I'm glad the flag will be in my hands and I'm glad I can carry it with Martin"

Himma 22, trevealed that his coach Kalju Ojaste had advised him to dress as warmly as possible for the event

"He's also been a flag-bearer at the Olympics (at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan – ed.) and gave a few tips," Himma said.

"I was already very proud to be taking part in the Olympics. Being a flag-bearer is an even prouder thing," Himma went on.

The Winter Olympics run from February 4 to 20.

An overview of the composition, schedule and results of the Estonian team (in Estonian) can be found (in Estonian) here.

Several of Estonia's athletes have tested positive for Covid in the run-up to the games, most recently biathlete Kristjan Ilves. The competitors would need to return negative on two successive Covid tests to gain entry.

President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and, so far as is known, no other government ministers will be attending the opening ceremony, part of a wider boycott relating to concerns over human rights issues in, for instance, the Xinjiang region in the far north-west of the country, and other concerns.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:18

Kelly Sildaru one of Estonia's Winter Olympic opening ceremony flag-bearers

17:53

Gallery: Foreign minister hosts peace treaty anniversary lunch

17:52

Health Board: Covid infection rates may start to fall next week

17:35

Gallery: October local elections e-vote destroyed

17:25

Government plans to compensate for rising district heating costs

16:55

Skier Kristjan Ilves tests positive for coronavirus in Beijing

16:27

Share of Omicron coronavirus strain approximately 97 percent in Estonia

15:53

AK: Bill tightening crypto-currency regulation likely to pass at Riigikogu

15:13

Maris Jesse: Coronavirus certificate no longer needed

14:50

Foreign minister to UN Secretary General: Russia threatens global peace

14:44

Average electricity price fell by €60 in January

14:18

Foreign minister: Lavrov letter contained nothing new

13:56

Marina Kaljurand to run for UN techonology ambassador post

13:15

Global Estonian Report: February 2 – 9

12:12

Gallery: US F-15s join Belgian F-16s at Ämari air base

11:48

Health minister: Wiser to take greater steps in lifting restrictions

11:11

Winter weather to continue throughout February

10:45

Health Board: 352 hospitalized patients, 7,124 new cases, 2 deaths

10:13

Ministry: Number of individuals seeking asylum in Estonia rose in 2021

09:47

Estonia's industrial production volume grew by 6.4 percent last year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

15:13

Maris Jesse: Coronavirus certificate no longer needed

09:25

Ratings: EKRE most popular party

01.02

More than 120,000 Estonian citizens live abroad

10:45

Health Board: 352 hospitalized patients, 7,124 new cases, 2 deaths

31.01

Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

01.02

Russians have 'positive attitude' towards Estonians — survey

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: