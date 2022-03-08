Henry Sildaru fifth in half-pipe junior world championship final

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru finished fifth in the half-pipe at the Junior World Championships in Leysin, Switzerland. Thirteen-year-old Grete-Mia Meentalo also finished fifth in the girls' event.

Sildaru, younger brother of Beijing bronze medalist Kelly and who was crowned junior champion last year at the age of 14, had qualified for Tuesday's final on the preceding day and put in his highest score on his second run, at 86.5, only two points outside the medals as things stood.

However, his final run was not successful and he only scored 22.5 points, meaning he had to settle for fifth, while Gustav Legnavsky (New Zealand) won overall, with 96 points.

Sildaru is competing in all three freestyle areas – freeski big air, and slopestyle, in addition to the half-pipe.

Another Estonian, Grete-Mia Meentalo, also finished fifth in the girls' half-pipe final Tuesday, with 58 points.

Three other Estonians, skiers Mattias Treial and Stefan Sorokin pöus snowboarder Lissel Raun are also competing in Leysin.

