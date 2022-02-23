Gallery: Skier Kelly Sildaru given triumphant homecoming reception

Siim Lõvi
Kelly Sildaru Estonia's sole medalist from the recently concluded Beijing Winter Olympics, arrived home on Tuesday to be given the traditional hero's welcome. Sildaru won bronze in the Women's Slopestyle event.

Sildaru, who turned 20 while in Beijing, said that she was at a loss to sum up all the emotions that resulted from taking part in the games and winning a medal, saying that:  "I think everyone has to experience it for themselves. But the feeling is powerful, and I'm proud of myself."

An outdoor event was held in Tallinn's Rotermani quarter, with the prime minister, culture minister Tiit Terik and Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart among the dignitaries congratulating the skier (see gallery).

"I didn't expect anything. I thought it would be nice if there were about ten or so people there, but in the end there were much more than that," Sildaru said of the receiption.

"Since I'm a rather shy and modest person, it may have been a bit intimidating, but the reception was very warm," she added.

Sildaru's medal was Estonia's first since 2010 in the Winter Olympics.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

