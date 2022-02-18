Sildaru just outside medals in Beijing freeski halfpipe event

Estonian skier Kelly Sildaru was just outside the medals in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe event in Beijing on Friday, meaning she will have to settle for just the one bronze picked up earlier in the week.

Sildaru's best attempt of three in the halfpipe brought her 87 points, just 0.75 percentage points behind Canadian Rachael Karker, who took bronze. Local favorite Eileen Gu won gold and another Canadian, Cassie Sharpe, took silver.

Sildaru picked up her bronze on Wednesday in the Women's Freeski Slopestyle, and qualified for the halfpipe on the Thursday, which also happened to be her 20th birthday.

The medal was Estonia's first in the winter olympics since 2010 and likely its only medal this time around, with the closing ceremony in Beijing due for Sunday.

In the other event she was competing in, the Freeski Big Air, Sildaru did not qualify.

Sildaru first burst on to the international scene at the age of 13 after winning the X-Games in Aspen, Colorado, a competition where she has won gold five more times since then.

