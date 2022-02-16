Gallery: Kelly Sildaru receives slopestyle bronze in medal ceremony

Kelly Sildaru receives slopestyle bronze medal in Tuesday medal ceremony. February 15, 2022.
Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru received the bronze for the Women's Freestyle Freeski Slopestyle in a medal ceremony at Zhangjiakou Medal Plaza on Day 11 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Sildaru, 19, earned the bronze with 82.06 points, earning a spot on the podium next to gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud (Switzerland, 86.56 points) and silver medalist Eileen Gu (China, 86.23).

Sildaru, who was also one of Estonia's two flag-bearers at the opening ceremony in Beijing, posted her 82.06 points on the first outing (of three) and initially led, though Gremaud overtook her in the second run and local hero Gu did so in the final run.

Sildaru's second attempt saw her lose a ski, a problem which had dogged her in the Big Air event last week, where she had failed to make it through qualifying.

Estonia's last Winter Olympics medals came in Vancouver in 2010, when cross-country skier Kristina Šmigun-Vähi won silver in the 10km event.

Sildaru's other career highlights to date include her gold at the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne in 2020 and her six golds at the X-Games, the Colorado event where she first burst on to the scene in 2016, at the age of 13.

The bronze is also the first Winter Olympics medal from an Estonian athlete in a discipline other than cross-country skiing. The overall medals tally for Estonia before Tuesday stood at seven: Four gold, two silver, one bronze.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla, Andrew Whyte

