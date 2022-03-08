Henry Sildaru through to half-pipe junior world championship final

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru is through to the half-pipe finals at the Junior World Championships in Leysin, Switzerland, after finishing fifth in qualification.

Sildaru, 15, put in his best score of 85.25 to qualify; Eugene Morris (91.00) was first, while 10 junior skiers made it to the final in total.

The final is scheduled for 12.20 p.m. on Tuesday, Estonian time.

Sildaru is the younger brother of Beijing Winter Olympic bronze medalist Kelly, and was crowned junior world champion last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!