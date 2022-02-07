Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

Freestyle Skier Kelly Sildaru has failed to qualify for the finals of the Big Air event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, after placing 17th.

The top 12 skiers went through, while Sildaru's 125.50 points was insufficient to make the cut.

Of three jumps, only one attempt, the second, was a real success for the Estonian, 19, from Tallinn, who picked up 85.25 points with a 1080-degree turn, ERR's sports portal reports.

The 40.25 and 28.00 points in the first and third jumps respectively meant her points tally was too low to go through.

Sildaru's olympics are by no means over, however; she is competing in two more events: The Women's Freeski Halfpipe February 17-18, and the Women's Freeski Slopestyle, next Sunday and Monday.

Sildaru, who was Estonia's flag-bearer at Friday's opening ceremony in Beijing, recently picked up the sixth X-Games gold at the competition which launched her career as a 13-year-old in 2016.

She won gold at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, while Beijing is her first full Winter Olympics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!