Estonian coach tests positive for covid at Beijing Winter Olympics

Coronavirus rapid antigen test equipment.
Coronavirus rapid antigen test equipment. Source: ERR
Estonian cross-country skiing coach Riho Roosipõld tested positive for coronavirus on arrival to the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday (January 27) and is in quarantine.

"At Beijing Airport, all arrivals took two tests, and when the results reached the Zhangjiakou Olympic Village, Roosipõld was quarantined in his room last night. After today's retest, he was taken to a special quarantine hotel, where asymptomatic people who tested positive were taken," Martti Raju, head of the Estonian delegation, said.

"He is tested every day in the quarantine hotel. The length of the quarantine and returning to the team depends on the results of further tests."

The Beijing Winter Olympics start on February 4 and the majority of the Estonian team will arrive on February 1.

