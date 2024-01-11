Video: Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko third in Euro Figure Skating Championships

Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko finished third in the men's individual short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania. In doing so, Selevko set a new Estonian national record.

Selevko put in a flawless performance in Kaunas on Wednesday, scoring 90.05 points to take third place in the men's short program. His previous personal best was 83.58 points, which he achieved in Zagreb a month ago.

The only two competitors to finish ahead of the Estonian in the short program were France's Adam Siao Him Fa (94.13 points) and Lukas Britschg of Switzerland (91.17 points). Italy's Gabriele Frangipani was fourth with 83.51 points.

Selevko's younger brother, Mihhail, who is also competing in Kaunas, picked up 60.09 points for the short program and finished in 29th place.

Aleksandr Selevko's performance in the short program can be seen in full below.

The championships continue on Thursday with the women's short program and free skating pairs events. Selevko will be back in action on Friday evening in the men's free skating.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!