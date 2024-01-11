X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Video: Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko third in Euro Figure Skating Championships

News
Aleksandr Selevko.
Aleksandr Selevko. Source: ETV
News

Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko finished third in the men's individual short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania. In doing so, Selevko set a new Estonian national record.

Selevko put in a flawless performance in Kaunas on Wednesday, scoring 90.05 points to take third place in the men's short program. His previous personal best was 83.58 points, which he achieved in Zagreb a month ago.

The only two competitors to finish ahead of the Estonian in the short program were France's Adam Siao Him Fa (94.13 points) and Lukas Britschg of Switzerland (91.17 points). Italy's Gabriele Frangipani was fourth with 83.51 points.

Selevko's younger brother, Mihhail, who is also competing in Kaunas, picked up 60.09 points for the short program and finished in 29th place.

Aleksandr Selevko's performance in the short program can be seen in full below.

The championships continue on Thursday with the women's short program and free skating pairs events. Selevko will be back in action on Friday evening in the men's free skating.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:49

Zelenskyy: We need those who fled abroad to return to Ukraine

14:30

Ukrainian police chiefs set to receive training in Estonia

14:06

Watch again: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kaja Kallas give joint press conference

14:04

Estonian fisher: Now is the best time to eat pikeperch

13:50

Gallery: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets President Alar Karis in Kadriorg Updated

13:49

Andrei Korobeinik: Jüri Ratas' exit will end civil war in Center Party

13:32

Zelenskyy in Estonia: A ceasefire would give Russia time to gather strength Updated

13:03

New Smart Road in Põlva divides local opinion

12:10

Cold snap in Estonia brings more work for plumbers and rescue workers

11:54

Watch again: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alar Karis give joint press conference

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

10.01

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

08:43

Gallery: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn Updated

09:10

Gallery: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the Riigikogu

10.01

Tallinn adopts development plan, Pirita Beach updates to begin this summer

13:50

Gallery: Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets President Alar Karis in Kadriorg Updated

09.01

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: