Video: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina fourth after short program at Cup of China GP

Niina Petrõkina.
Niina Petrõkina. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
Estonia's Niina Petrõkina is in fourth place at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix (GP) Series Cup of China in Chongqing after the women's short program.

Petrõkina was awarded 62.58 points by the judges for her performance in Friday's short program.

The Estonian attempted a triple lutz, but failed to execute a smooth landing. She also fell short on her triple toe loop, losing points as a result.

Petrõkina's best score for the season so far is 65.02. Her all-time personal best is the 68.00 she set at the World Championships in Japan this March. The 19-year-old made Estonian figure skating history by winning the country's first ever GP medal, when she took bronze at Skate America in October.

After the short program, Belgium's Loena Hendrickx is out in front, with 70.65 points. Rinka Watanabe (65.09 points) and Hana Yoshida (64.65 points), both of Japan, are in second and third places respectively.

The women's freestyle event gets underway on Saturday at 10.37 am. Estonian time. Petrõkina is scheduled to hit the ice at approximately 11.46 a.m.

The ISU Grand Prix (GP) of Figure Skating is a series of invitational international tournaments. The 2023 GP comprises six events, held between October and November, plus the final, which takes place in December.

Editor: Michael Cole

Video: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina fourth after short program at Cup of China GP

