Niina Petrõkina made history as first Estonian skater to win GP medal

Niina Petrõkina.
Niina Petrõkina. Source: SCANPIX/AP
Estonia's Niina Petrõkina made history for her country, winning its first-ever GP medal in any discipline. The 19-year-old Petrõkina, who improved her personal best at the US stage and claimed bronze.

Petrõkina, who finished fourth in the short program, set a personal best in the free program, scoring 129.53 points from the judges. This gave her fourth place in the free program. She improved her previous record, set at the 2022 European Championships at home, by 0.76 points. Petrõkina also set a personal best in the two events, scoring 194.55 points to finish third. The previous record of 193.49 was set at the World Championships in the spring.

The best result of Estonian skaters so far was in 2009, when Elena Glebova finished fifth at the U.S. GP.

The first GP event of the season was won by Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, who was the best in both the short and free events and finished with 221.28 points.

The 16-year-old American Isabeau Levito moved up from third place in the short program to second (208.15 points).

American Amber Glenn, who was second in the short program, started the free program with a triple axel, but fell at the end of the program with two jumps and dropped to fifth (189,63).

Niina Petrõkina. Source: SCANPIX/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

In ice dance, reigning world champions Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won with 212,96 points.

The next GP stage will be held at the end of the week in Vancouver, Canada. Petrõkina has been invited to two GPs this year, and in addition to the US stage, she will compete in her fourth stage of the season in China in mid-November.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Kristina Kersa

