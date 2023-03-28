Temporary sports park to be built next to Tallinn's Kristiine Center

A temporary outdoor sports park is set to be built on the site of the former Kristiine District Administration building in Tallinn. The City of Tallinn is also planning reconstruction works on the site next to the Kristiine Center in the coming years.

The City of Tallinn is aiming to build a temporary street sports park on the site of the former Kristiine District Administration building, which was demolished two years ago. The city is now looking for suggestions and ideas about what facilities to add to the site in order for people to enjoy spending their leisure time there.

The site at Tulika Tänav 33b has been vacant since the city hall building was demolished in 2021 and belongs to the City of Tallinn.

That same year, a suggestion was submitted during the capital's inclusive budget competition, to turn the site into a youth sports park. However, the idea was scrapped after coming second in a vote.

What exactly will end up being built there currently remains unclear. Kristiine District Mayor Jaanus Riibe (Center) told ERR, that according to the district's general plan, the property is located in a commercial area, which is also a strategically important and accessible location. This means part of the area must include buildings constructed, which meet the needs of the district's residents.

According to Riibe, studies will be carried out to assess these needs prior to designs being drawn up, and architectural competition for the site will also be launched.

"The old district administration building had a long history, but now it has had its day, and the site is waiting for new ideas about how to develop the area further. During the inclusive budget it was suggested that a public skating rink could be built there," he said.

Before being used to house the district administration, the building was home to Tallinn Taxi Park, while industrial buildings and garages were located at the corner of Endla tänav and Tulika tänav.

In 1990, Tallinn Taxi Park had 3,000 employees and a fleet of 1,200 cars and vans, making it a huge company at the time.

Also due for redevelopment is the Kristiine intersection, though what will become of it is still unknown.

"The Kristiine junction, as one of the strategic hubs and interchanges of the city of Tallinn, needs to be made significantly more user-friendly, no one has any doubt about that," said Riibe.

Plans were also in place to construct new light traffic tunnels under the Endla tänav viaduct. Riibe confirmed, that these will definitely be built, though the exact construction date is yet to be confirmed.

Tallinn Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) also told ERR, that renovation works, which have long been planned for Tulika tänav will not get underway in 2023.

