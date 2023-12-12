Niina Petrõkina likely out of Euro Figure Skating Championships with injury

Niina Petrõkina
Niina Petrõkina Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Estonian Skating Union has announced that after a fall last week during a training session, Niina Petrõkina will most likely miss out on the 2024 European Figure Skating Championships in January.

On Tuesday, the Estonian Skating Union confirmed the line-up for the ISU European Figure Skating Championships, which are due to take place in Kaunas, Lithuania in January. Although Niina Petrõkina is listed for Estonia in the women's individual event, she is likely to miss the competition due to injury.

In a press release, the skating federation wrote that Petrõkina, who earlier this year became the first Estonian to finish in the top three at a Grand Prix (GP) event this, fell during a training session at the ISU Challenger series event in Zagreb last week. Petrõkina was subsequently taken to hospital, where initially no serious injury was diagnosed.

"Unfortunately, here in Estonia it turned out to be a fracture of the leg and the initial prognosis is that [Petrõkina] will not be able to compete at the European Championships," the Estonian Skating Union wrote.

In addition to Petrõkina, Nataly Langerbaur is also including in the Estonian squad, with Kristina Lisovskaja as a reserve.

In the men's individual event, Estonia will be represented by Aleksandr and Mihhail Selevko, with Arlet Levandi as a reserve. Solene Mazingue and Marko Jevgeni Gaidajenko will represent Estonia in the ice dance.

Editor: Michael Cole



