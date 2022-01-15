Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

Estonian nordic combined skier Kristjan Ilves came in second place in the world cup stage held in Klingenthal, Germany, on Saturday.

Ilves, 25, from Tartu, won the ski jump segment of the competition putting in 140 meters and 145.8 points, meaning he was first to hit the track in the 10km cross-country race, where he finished second to Johannes Lamparter (Austria), who finished 0.3s ahead.

Ilves matched his career best result in the world championship series to date, having finished second in Hakuba, Japan, back in 2018.

Last Sunday, Ilves finished fourth in the World Cup event held in Val di Fiemme, Italy, again after winning the ski jump round.

Overal world championship leader, Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber, has dropped out in Klingenthal as a result of injury.

