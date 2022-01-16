Estonian women take eighth and 11th place at figure skating European champs

Niina Petrõkina at the European Figure Skating Championships 2022 in Tallinn.
Niina Petrõkina at the European Figure Skating Championships 2022 in Tallinn. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Estonian figure skaters Niina Petrõkina and Eva-Lotta Kiibus took eighth and eleventh place respectively at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2022 on Saturday.

Petrõkina took 187.07 points, fewer than two points shy of her personal record, for a strong eight place result, while Kiibus had to settle for 11th place after taking 171.64 points. Jelena Glebova and Kiibus have taken seventh places at European championships in the past.

"I am very satisfied with the day overall," Kiibus' coach Anna Levandi said. "Our girls are eight and 11th at the European championships. Come on, we total 1.3 million people but still have such strong individual skaters. We need to be very proud!"

World record holder Kamila Valieva (Russia) won the competition on 259.06 points, followed by Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

