Second day of skating European championships continues record-setting trend

15-year old Kamilla Valijeva set a new world record in the women's short program at the European figure skating championships at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn on Thursday evening. Russian pair Anastasia Mishina / Aleksandr Galliamov continued their form to also post an all-time record in the pairs competition.

Mishina and Galliamov got off to a great start on the opening day of the competition on Wednesday, earning 82.36 points for their short program, which was a world record on its own. On Thursday, the pair notched 157.46 points in their free skating discipline for a total score of 239.82, which sets a new all-time record.

Two-time European champions Evgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov came in second with 236.43 total points, Aleksandra Boikova / Dmitrii Kozlovskii wrapped up the triple podium for Russia after a 227.23 point total performance in the pairs competition.

Mishina and Galliamov's performance in the free skating portion is available below - ed.

15-year old Russian skater Kamila Valieva was also in her usual historic form, earning 90.45 points in the short program, becoming the first Russian woman in history to cross the 90-point threshold.

The figure skater said she feels at home at the Tondiraba Ice Hall, where she won the junior world championship gold medal just two years ago. "I feel like I never left. I am very happy to earn more than 90 points. These scores show that I am moving in the right direction," Valieva said.

Watch Valieva's world record performance below - ed.

Belgian skater Loena Hendrickx finished second in the short program with 76.25 points, third place went to Russian skater Alexandra Trusova with 75.13 points. The women's free skating portion is set to take place on Saturday at 6.30 p.m.

Estonian skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus received 59.16 points for her short program, good for 15th place. Reigning Estonian champion Niina Petrõkina received 58.30 points for her performance and is sitting at 17th after the short program.

