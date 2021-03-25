Watch again: Eva-Lotta Kiibus advances to free skating program

Eva-Lotta Kiibus finished Wednesday's short program discipline at the Stockholm Figure Skating World Championships with a result of 59.65 points and advanced to Friday's free skating discipline.

Kiibus, who took the ice as the 33rd competitor, received 59.65 points for her short program which is six points short of her personal best, but was enough to advance the 18-year old to Friday's free skating discipline.

"I am certainly proud of myself that I was able to manage this tense situation. The goal was to finish in the top-24 and not give away the Olympic ticket," Kiibus told ERR on Wednesday. "Of course, I would have wanted a beautiful and completely clean program, but it did not happen unfortunately. I am still proud of myself for being able to perform most elements well and enjoy my program!"

"I do not think I have ever had a competition with this much pressure and expectations. It is a completely new experience," Kiibus added.

Kiibus' solid Wednesday showing was not yet enough for a place in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, however. Olympic tickets are earned based on a complicated system, which has so far given passes to Russia, Japan, U.S. and South Korea.

The free skating program will take place on Friday evening and will be broadcast on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal.

As of now, Kiibus is 22nd of a maximum of 24 Olympic spots given out in Stockholm this week. First is 16-year old Russian Anna Shcherbakova with 81 points, Japanese figure skater Rika Kihira is second with 79.08 points from the short program, followed by Russian Elizaveta Tuktamysheva at 78.86 points.

