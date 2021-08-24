Speed skater Saskia Alusalu retires

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Saskia Alusalu. Source: ERR
Sports

Speed ​​skater Saskia Alusalu is retiring from the sport, she announced Tuesday.

"I have had the honor and the responsibility, but above all, the great pleasure and opportunity, to represent the Estonian state in sports, which I love to do and which I have so far devoted myself to to the maximum," Alusalu said, via a press release.

"I would like to leave this top sport with a smile and with joy, as despite the great efforts needed, it has also been a pleasure for me to compete. While the effort has been sour, the victories are sweet. All in all, as any life should be," she went on.

"I would like to thank all my supporters, coaches and those people dear to me, without whom I would not be here today. I would also like to thank all the people of Estonia, who care about our own country, whose thirtieth anniversary we marked just a few days ago," she added.

Alusalu, 27, started skating at the age of two, following her older sisters' example and trained by her father. She set her first Estonian record aged 14, three years later moving to Inzell, Germany, to live and to train.

She is a 38-time Estonian champion in speed skating, and holds 89 domestic records.

But it was at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she really shot to prominence, finishing in fourth place in the women's mass start speedskating  event, after leading the early stages of the race a nail-biting final, made all the more so by the fact it came on Estonian independence day, February 24.

She was voted Estonian sportsperson of the year that same year, and had also flown the Estonian flag at the Pyeongchang games' opening ceremony, the first women's speed skater to have done so.

Alusalu says that she hopes to stay involved in sports in other ways, adding that over the past year-and-a-half she has been weighing up her decision, looking back on her achievements and making plans for the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:00

Speed skater Saskia Alusalu retires

18:24

Finding the right balance: The role of foreign scientists role in Estonia

17:52

Gallery: Tallinn harbor pedestrian bridge opens

17:22

This year's cereals harvest yield forecast 20 percent lower than 2020

16:55

Gallery: Saaremaa gümnaasium school building ready for new year

16:25

Gallery: Raivo Tafenau quartet opens Jazzkaar Festival

15:38

First 13 Afghans traveling to Estonia

15:37

Expert: Center likely to lose overall Tallinn majority in October elections

14:54

Ratas: Estonia's tax system needs to be modernized

14:28

Justice minister doesn't favor merging legal education in one university

13:54

IKEA earns €4.5 million profit in Estonia in 2020

13:26

Schools can decide September 1 coronavirus restrictions

12:53

Police chief: Plan in place if refugees reach Estonian border

12:17

Tax and Customs Board chief stepping down next month

11:46

Government coronavirus advisor: Anti-body rates in South Estonia lower

11:19

Minister at Molotov-Ribbentrop pact ceremony: Today's evil has many faces

10:54

Kontaveit through to round two in Cleveland

10:46

Heath Board: 375 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:22

Õhtuleht chief editor: Social Democrats should stop campaigning for EKRE

09:55

Gallery: Baltic way anniversary marked with human chain, car drive

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: