Speed skater Saskia Alusalu starts season with record-breaking time

Estonian speed skater Saskia Alusalu set a new national record for 3000 meters at a race in Inzell, Germany on Sunday.

The 25-year-old skater covered three kilometers in 4.07,43, beating the previous Estonian record set in December 2017.

Alusalu took eighth place in the season opener, outscoring German Claudia Pechstein by just nine-hundredths of second. Dutch skater Melissa Wijfje won with a personal record of 4.01.07.

"I am certainly very pleased. The records have been in a completely different phase. Today's record was set during the regular preparation period. I did not expect it either. I just went for a ride with a smile," Alusalu said ERR (link in Estonian).

