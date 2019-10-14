ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Speed skater Saskia Alusalu starts season with record-breaking time ({{commentsTotal}})

Saskia Alusalu
Saskia Alusalu Source: EPA/Scanpix
Estonian speed skater Saskia Alusalu set a new national record for 3000 meters at a race in Inzell, Germany on Sunday.

The 25-year-old skater covered three kilometers in 4.07,43, beating the previous Estonian record set in December 2017.

Alusalu took eighth place in the season opener, outscoring German Claudia Pechstein by just nine-hundredths of second. Dutch skater Melissa Wijfje won with a personal record of 4.01.07.

"I am certainly very pleased. The records have been in a completely different phase. Today's record was set during the regular preparation period. I did not expect it either. I just went for a ride with a smile," Alusalu said ERR (link in Estonian).

Editor: Helen Wright

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

