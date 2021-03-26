Watch again: Aleksandr Selevko's modest short program enough to advance

Estonian men's champion figure skater Aleksandr Selevko was able to advance to the free program event of the Stockholm Figure Skating World Championships after finishing 24th in a sloppy short program discipline.

The 19-year old Estonian received 70.74 points for his short program performance, good enough for 24th and advancement to Saturday's free program. Selevko did not put out his performance however, failing on a quadruple in the first half of his program. He also made a mistake in the second half.

While Selevko's performance was sloppy, he was not the only one. For example, 2019 world bronze Vincent Zhou failed and the American only received 70.51 points, nearly 40 points down from his personal best.

"To be hones, we did not think I would fit in any longer. A miracle happened and I advanced," Selevko said. "I made a big mistake on the cascade. On the last jump, where instead of a two-three cascade, I did a two-two casecade. I lost a lot of points there. I rushed and was excited. The stress was high, it will be better in the free program."

Japanese skater Yuzuru Hanyu is atop the rankings after the short program at 106.98 points, followed by fellow countryman Yuma Kagiyama at 100.96 points. Third is American Nathan Chen at 98.85 points. Chen was also sloppy, falling on his first jump, in fact.

The men's free program will take place on Saturday and will be broadcast on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal. ERR News will also provide a link.

