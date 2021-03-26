Watch again: Aleksandr Selevko's modest short program enough to advance

Sports
Photo: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian men's champion figure skater Aleksandr Selevko was able to advance to the free program event of the Stockholm Figure Skating World Championships after finishing 24th in a sloppy short program discipline.

The 19-year old Estonian received 70.74 points for his short program performance, good enough for 24th and advancement to Saturday's free program. Selevko did not put out his performance however, failing on a quadruple in the first half of his program. He also made a mistake in the second half.

While Selevko's performance was sloppy, he was not the only one. For example, 2019 world bronze Vincent Zhou failed and the American only received 70.51 points, nearly 40 points down from his personal best.

"To be hones, we did not think I would fit in any longer. A miracle happened and I advanced," Selevko said. "I made a big mistake on the cascade. On the last jump, where instead of a two-three cascade, I did a two-two casecade. I lost a lot of points there. I rushed and was excited. The stress was high, it will be better in the free program."

Japanese skater Yuzuru Hanyu is atop the rankings after the short program at 106.98 points, followed by fellow countryman Yuma Kagiyama at 100.96 points. Third is American Nathan Chen at 98.85 points. Chen was also sloppy, falling on his first jump, in fact.

The men's free program will take place on Saturday and will be broadcast on ETV2 and ERR's sports portal. ERR News will also provide a link.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:11

'Ringvaade' takes a drive in an authentic London taxi

12:41

Floridante to perform online to mark European Day of Early Music

12:07

Coronavirus infection rate falls to 0.9 in Harju County

12:04

Kai Art Center residency program seeking curators and writers

11:53

Record number of coronavirus vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia next week

11:41

Updated HOIA application mapping more close contacts

11:05

Professor: In the future, we will change the vaccines and adjust

10:37

Health Board: 1,151 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, 11 deaths

10:33

Vaccination plan has not yet reached university lecturers

09:59

Watch again: Aleksandr Selevko's modest short program enough to advance

09:44

Labor Inspectorate: Not easy to fire workers who refuse to vaccinate

08:58

Family physician: Equal distribution of vaccines causes inequality

08:21

Outdoor playgrounds and training facilities to remain open

25.03

Gallery: Patarei Prison illuminated to remember March deportations

25.03

EU approves Estonia's €9.9 million state aid tourism support package

25.03

Tallinn to lead sustainable development of European cities network

25.03

Minister: Kredex measures to open on April 5

25.03

Baltics expand Belarusian officials blacklist

25.03

€2.5 million allocated for Rally Estonia

25.03

Government will not pay sick leave from day one

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: