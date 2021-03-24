Eva-Lotta Kiibus begins her Olympic bid in Stockholm

The first event of the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships schedule is the women's Short Program, which will also see 18-year old Eva-Lotta Kiibus take the ice in hopes of advancing to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Kiibus is scheduled to take the ice as the 33rd competitor at 4.04 p.m. Estonian time. This is the young figure skater's second world championships event, finishing 22nd in Japan two years ago.

"I was a child then. Especially when I left for Japan, it was all so new and cool for me, I can certainly say that is why the competition went well for me, I did not think about the competition as something that could go bad because everything else was so nice and cool," Kiibus remembered her world debut.

She has been focusing on the mental side of skating before this year's contest. "It is important to train your thoughts so they would not get in the way. I have jumped all the jumps before, been through the program hundreds of times. The body can and it know, but the head will begin to interfere and that is what we need to deal with," she said.

The world championships will distribute 24 of the 30 Olympic spots and figure skating coach and commentator Liina-Grete Lilender said the young skater is expected to finish in the first 15. "The Olympic spot is there. I personally hope for a top-15 finish, a very-very positive prediction is a finish in the top-10. But 15 is already pretty good," Lilender said.

"She has the entire set. She is in good physical shape, she has good coordination, technique, skills. She is a terrific find for Estonians," Lilender added.

Kiibus is not the only Estonian in competition however - Aleksandr Selevko will also take part of the Stockholm world championships with his short program scheduled for Thursday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!