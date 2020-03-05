Gallery: Estonian fourth in junior figure skating championships in Tallinn

The Junior Figure Skating World Championships started in Tallinn on Wednesday, with Aleksandr Selevko of Estonia finished fourth with 80.87 points

A video of his performance is below.

The competition runs till Sunday.

Thursday evening sees the couples free schedule, with the short program for young women, and the young men's free program on Friday.

More information is here.

