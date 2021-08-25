Tanel Visnap bags gold in World Deaf Athletics 100 meters

Tanel Visnap celebrating his win in a wet and cold Lublin. Source: Eesti Kurtide Spordiliit/Social Media
Sprinter Tanel Visnap has won gold in the 100 meters at the World Deaf Athletics Championships (WDAC) in Lublin, Poland, also setting both a new personal best and competition record, with his time of 10.54.

Visnap said post-race that: "I only focused on being able to have a good run, especially concentrating on my start.

"The start is the basis of a good run. I am very happy with my win because I have been struggling with my hamstring over the past few days," he went on.

"My new goal is to successfully perform at the Deaflympics and to set a European record to my name," he continued.

The next Deaflympics take place in Brazil next summer.

Visnap and his compatriot Simon Teiss put in times of 11.16 and 11.75 respectively in the preliminary heat Monday, booking their place in the semi-finals as a result.

While Teiss did not go through to the final, Visnap did, putting in a time of 10.78.

His 10.54 in the final, despite poor weather conditions and a wind shear of +1.6 m/s

Visnap had also taken part in the high jump Monday, jumping 1.7 m, but decided to drop out Tuesday to focus on the 100 meters, particularly given the chilly, windy and wet conditions in Lublin.

The games are the fourth WDAC event to date; the official site is here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Tanel Visnap bags gold in World Deaf Athletics 100 meters

