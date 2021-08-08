Maicel Uibo carries flag at Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

ERR's sports portal has a gallery of the event (link in Estonian) here.

The ceremony evoked both occasions the Japanese capital has hosted the olympics – this time, and in 1964, while the olympic flag was handed over to Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo ahead of the next olympics, just three years from now instead of the regulation four, thanks to this year's games having been put back a year due to the pandemic, and which take place in the French capital.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was also present at the ceremony, having been on an official visit to Japan over the past few days.

Maicel Uibo came 15th in the decathlon in Tokyo. Estonia picked up two medals early on in these games, both of them by members of the women's epee team: Bronze for Katrina Lehis, who also took Gold with her three teammates, Julia Beljajeva, Erika Kirpu and Irina Embrich, in the team event.

The U.S. topped the medals' table once again in Tokyo with a total of 113, 39 of them Golds. China was next with 88 (38 Golds), followed by the Russian Olympic Committee team (71 medals, 20 Golds), Great Britain (65 medals, 22 Golds) and hosts Japan (58 medals, 27 of them gold).

The Paralympics start in two weeks' time, also in Tokyo, while there is only a six-month wait until the next Winter Olympics, in Beijing, starting February 4. Estonia may be hoping to end the relative medals drought, for a traditionally winter sports-focused nation, stretching back 12 years to the Vancouver games.

