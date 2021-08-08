Maicel Uibo carries flag at Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
In the event, the Estonian blue-black-white was hoisted twice at a medals ceremony in Tokyo, in the women's individual and team epee (fencing) events. Source: Karli Saul
Sports

Decathlete Maicel Uibo was Estonia's flag-bearer at the XXXII Olympic Games' closing ceremony in Tokyo Sunday.

ERR's sports portal has a gallery of the event (link in Estonian) here.

The ceremony evoked both occasions the Japanese capital has hosted the olympics – this time, and in 1964, while the olympic flag was handed over to Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo ahead of the next olympics, just three years from now instead of the regulation four, thanks to this year's games having been put back a year due to the pandemic, and which take place in the French capital.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was also present at the ceremony, having been on an official visit to Japan over the past few days.

Maicel Uibo came 15th in the decathlon in Tokyo. Estonia picked up two medals early on in these games, both of them by members of the women's epee team: Bronze for Katrina Lehis, who also took Gold with her three teammates, Julia Beljajeva, Erika Kirpu and Irina Embrich, in the team event.

The U.S. topped the medals' table once again in Tokyo with a total of 113, 39 of them Golds. China was next with 88 (38 Golds), followed by the Russian Olympic Committee team (71 medals, 20 Golds), Great Britain (65 medals, 22 Golds) and hosts Japan (58 medals, 27 of them gold).

The Paralympics start in two weeks' time, also in Tokyo, while there is only a six-month wait until the next Winter Olympics, in Beijing, starting February 4. Estonia may be hoping to end the relative medals drought, for a traditionally winter sports-focused nation, stretching back 12 years to the Vancouver games.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Government limits indoor gatherings without COVID-19 checks to 50 people Updated

17:32

Maicel Uibo carries flag at Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

17:07

Sildam: Sacrificing Priske eroded trust inside the government

15:53

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

14:23

PPA ramps up border control

14:09

Lack of trust standing in the way of patient insurance fund

10:54

Health Board: 126 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

10:17

Tokyo Olympics marathon: Tiidrek Nurme 27th, Roman Fosti 68th

07.08

Gallery: German triathlete victorious at Ironman Tallinn

07.08

Daily: Power outage costs rock-opera organizers €100,000

07.08

Riigikogu select committee: Vaccination goal must be raised

07.08

Unemployment Insurance Fund: 8,000 people have done work bites in past year

07.08

Employee COVID-19 testing must be paid for by employer

07.08

'Rahva teenrid': Ratas becoming president cannot be ruled out

07.08

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Japanese city of Saku

07.08

Government approves updated state reform action plan

07.08

39 restaurants up for family-friendly designation

07.08

Fencer Katrina Lehis gifted plot of land in Haapsalu

07.08

Youth vaccination drive in Pärnu off to a modest start

07.08

Health Board: 246 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: