Uibo wins Estonian decathlon title but misses out on World Championship

Maicel Uibo
Maicel Uibo Source: SCANPIX / Reuters
Maicel Uibo became Estonian decathlon champion at Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn on Sunday, finishing the event with 8,289 points ahead of Johannes Erm in second (8,250 points) and third place Risto Lillemets (8,147 points).

However, Uibo's points total of 8,289 was below the 8,350 required to qualify for the 2022 World Championships, which are due to be held in Eugene, Oregon in July.

On Saturday, the first of two consecutive days over which the decathlon was held, Uibo ran the 100 meters in 11.24 seconds and jumped 7.37 meters in the long jump. He then threw a distance of 14.81 meters in the shot put, cleared 2.10 meters in the high jump and finished the day with a time of 51.08 seconds in the 400 meters.

On day two, Uibo ran the 110 meter hurdles in 14.95 seconds and threw 44.94 meters in the discus. He then cleared a height of 5.22 meters in the pole vault, threw 64.68 meters in the javelin and completed the 1500 meters in 4 minutes 32.17 seconds.

"Basically I'm not satisfied," a disappointed Uibo said in an interview with ERR. "I was 70 points short (of the World Championship standard), which is a little bit here, a little bit there. I won't make it to the World Championships, so it's a complete waste of a season," he said.

Uibo admitted he was a slightly lacking in several areas over the course of the weekend. "There were so many things," he said.

As Estonian champion, Uibo will still be able to compete at the 2022 European Championships, which take place in Munich in August. However, Uibo took little consolation from the chance to compete in Munich. "The Europeans is a nice thing, but in reality it wasn't the goal," he said.

Second placed Johannes Erm's total of 8,250 points was achieved with first day results of 10.72 seconds in the 100 meters, 7.32 meters in the long jump, 14.75 meters in the shot put, 1.95 meters for the high jump and 48.07 seconds in the 400 meters. On day two, Erm recorded 14.49 seconds in 100 meter hurdles, 45.29 meters in the discuss, 4.82 meters in the pole vault and 57.59 meters in the javelin, before finishing with 4 minutes 28.51 seconds in the 1500 meters.

Erm's emotions after the event differed somewhat from Uibo's. "I can be satisfied," said Erm, "I have the possibility of qualifying for the World Championships with ranking points. Let's see what else comes from here."

In third place, Risto Lillemets' total of 8,147 was just nine points off his personal best. Lillemets finished with a breakdown of 10.83 seconds (100 meters) - 7.03 meters (long jump) - 13.66 meters (shot put) - 1.98 meters (high jump) - 48.95 seconds (400 meters ) - 14.23 seconds (110 meter hurdles) - 43.59 meters (discus) - 5.02 meters (pole vault) - 59.27 - and 4 minutes 30.26 seconds (1500 meters).

In the heptathlon, Pippi-Lotta Enok took first place with 5,731 points, 15 points below her personal best. Enok ran the 100 meter hurdles in 14.09 seconds, cleared the high jump at 1.71 meters, threw 10.92 meters in the shot put and ran 24.71 seconds in the 200 meters. She then reached 6.29 meters in the long jump, threw 40.93 meters in the javelin and finished up the 800 metres in 2 minutes 24.09 seconds.

Katre Sofia Palm came second with 5,471 points and Pärl Eelma took third with 5,383.

Editor: Michael Cole

