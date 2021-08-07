Maicel Uibo to bear Estonian flag at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

Decathlete Maicel Uibo will carry the Estonian flag at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, August 8.

Uibo, who finished 15th at 8,037 points in the decathlon, said bearing the Estonian flag is a great honor. "I was not able to participate in the opening ceremony, but now I have the opportunity to visit the closing ceremony. Bringing the Estonian flag into the stadium is a large responsibility and it will certainly turn into a powerful moment," Uibo said.

Estonia has taken two medals from the Tokyo Olympics - the women's epee took gold after coming from behind to defeat South Korea in emotional style in the final on July 27. Fencer Katrina Lehis collected a bronze medal in the individual tournament in the same discipline three days prior.

Two more Estonians will participate at the Olympic Games - runners Roman Fosti and Tiidrek Nurme will participate in the marathon on Sunday.

Equestrian Dina Ellermann and rower Tõnu Endrekson were the flagbearers for Estonia at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

--

