Gallery: Rasmus Mägi seventh in Tokyo men's 400 meters hurdles final

Hurdler Rasmus Mägi came seventh in the 400 meters in Tokyo Tuesday in a blistering final which saw a new world-record and six domestic records set, including for Estonia.

Mägi had already broken the Estonian record in Sunday's semi-finals with a time of 48.36, surpassing this again with his 48.11 in the final on Tuesday, but even this time was only enough to put him in seventh place, and way out of the medals.

Norway's Karsten Warholm smashed the world record in taking gold, with a time of 45.94. Rai Benjamin (U.S.) took silver with a time of 46.17, the all-time fastest time for the second-place spot, while Alison dos Santos (Brazil) clinched bronze (46.72).

Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands, 47.08), Aderrahman Samba (Qatar, 47.12) and Yasmani Copello (Turkey, 47.81) were all ahead of the Estonian. Alessandro Sibilio of Italy brought up the rear with a time of 48.77.

In addition to Mägi, all hurdlers set new domestic records, with the exception of Samba and Sibilio.

Estonia has bagged two medals at the games so far, both of them in the women's epee (gold for the team event and bronze in the individuals, won by Katrina Lehis), with six more days to go.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

