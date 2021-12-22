Katrina Lehis and Rasmus Mägi chosen as athletes of the year

The Estonian Sports Press Association chose fencer Katrina Lehis and hurdler Rasmus Mägi as the best Estonian athletes of the year.

The vote among women athletes came down to a tight contest between fencer Katrina Lehis, whose Tokyo Olympics finished with a bronze medal in the individual epee fencing tournament and a gold medal in the team tournament, and tennis player Anett Kontaveit, who became the first Estonian to be ranked in the world top-10 and also made it to the showcase year-end WTA Finals tournament.

Lehis edged Kontaveit out by 14 points to claim the recognition of Athlete of the Year. 27 of the 43 sports journalists participating in the vote placed the fencer first on their list, the remaining 16 voted for Kontaveit. Third place was claimed by European champion wrestler Epp Mäe.

The women's national epee team claimed a unanimous win in the team category with the men's quadruple sculls team coming in second and football club FC Flora finishing third.

Rasmus Mägi set an Estonian record in the final of the Tokyo Olympics 400 m hurdles event, in which Karsten Warholm blazed to an incredible world record. He received first-place votes from 31 sports journalists and was followed by Vuelta stage winner Rein Taaramäe receiving six first-place votes and speed skater Marten Liiv with two first-place votes.

The best trainer was epee team manager Kaido Kaaberma, who received 27 first-place votes. Second was Katrina Lehis' trainer Nikolai Novosjolov and third place went to Henry Hein, who is the trainer of 14-year old swimming talent Eneli Jefimova, who made her Olympic debut this year.

Rasmus Mägi taking off in the 400 m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Karli Saul

--

