Speed skater Marten Liiv sets new Estonian record over 1,500 meters

Marten Liiv.
Marten Liiv. Source: ERR
Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv broke the domestic record over 1,500 meters at Saturday's World Championship stage in Calgary, Canada.

Liiv skated 1.46.117 in the B-group heat, taking 22nd place overall.

The previous Estonian record – which also happened to be Liiv's own personal best - was 1.46.37, also set in Calgary, back in 2017.

The overall heat times were fast – the top six finishers all set personal bests, with Hallgeir Engebraten (Norway) winning, with a time of 1.43.715.

Liiv has booked his ticket to the Beijing Winter Olympics next February in the 500-meter and 1,000-meter distances, and now is in with a shot of making it in the 1,500 distance too.

The top 20 in the current Calgary championships, plus 10 more skaters, will make it through.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

