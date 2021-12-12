Speed skater Marten Liiv sets new Estonian record over 1,500 meters

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv broke the domestic record over 1,500 meters at Saturday's World Championship stage in Calgary, Canada.

Liiv skated 1.46.117 in the B-group heat, taking 22nd place overall.

The previous Estonian record – which also happened to be Liiv's own personal best - was 1.46.37, also set in Calgary, back in 2017.

The overall heat times were fast – the top six finishers all set personal bests, with Hallgeir Engebraten (Norway) winning, with a time of 1.43.715.

Liiv has booked his ticket to the Beijing Winter Olympics next February in the 500-meter and 1,000-meter distances, and now is in with a shot of making it in the 1,500 distance too.

The top 20 in the current Calgary championships, plus 10 more skaters, will make it through.

--

