Olympic Committee confirms national team for Beijing Olympics

The Estonian Olympic Association's executive committee confirmed the line-up of the Estonian national team for the Beijing Winter Olympics at an e-meeting on Friday. The national team consists of 26 athletes on eight disciplines and a 30-member support staff.

Estonian Olympic Committee athletic director Martti Raju said the size of the national team is optimal, especially considering the current situation. "We can be pleased with this roster, because we had athletes over six disciplines at the Pyeongchang Olympics four years ago, freestyle skiing will make its Estonian debut this year," Raju said.

"26 athletes will also come with a suitable number of support staff members, because the national team will be divided between three Olympic villages and we can offer them necessary support. COVID-19 measures are even tougher than they were for the Tokyo Olympics (last summer - ed), but we are prepared. The IOC is constantly working with organizers on updating precautions to organize the Games safely," Raju added.

The Estonian national team for the Beijing Winter Olympics:

Freestyle Skiing: Kelly Sildaru

Figure Skating: Eva-Lotta Kiibus, Aleksandr Selevko

Nordic Combined: Kristjan Ilves

Speed Skating: Marten Liiv

Cross-Country Skiing: Aveli Uustalu, Kaidy Kaasiku, Keidy Kaasiku, Mariel Merlii Pulles, Tatjana Mannima, Alvar Johannes Alev, Henri Roos, Marko Kilp, Martin Himma

Alpine Skiing: Kaitlyn Vesterstein, Tormis Laine

Biathlon:Johanna Talihärm, Regina Oja, Susan Külm, Tuuli Tomingas, Kalev Ermits, Kristo Siimer, Raido Ränkel, Rene Zahkna

Ski Jumping: Artti Aigro, Kevin Maltsev

Eva-Lotta Kiibus. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

