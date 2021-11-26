Gallery: Flora defeats Partizan in historic European competition victory

Sports
Open gallery
28 photos
Sports

FC Flora Tallinn became the first Estonian club to claim a UEFA competition group stage victory after edging out Partizan Belgrade in the Conference League, extending their current unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions.

The meeting's only goal took place just minutes before the end of the first half as Martin Miller met the other end of a Markus Poom cross to head in a goal.

"We can praise the manager for me getting the ball, because he screamed 'diagonal' to me. I looked at what is going on on the right side of the pitch and saw Miller moving toward the box," Poom said after the match. "I made a decision to whip it in and it got to him. Miller put it in nicely."

Even though the guests tried hard in the second half, the Estonian side clinged on to their slim lead and earned a tough 1:0 victory.

"Teamwork, competitiveness, passion. The mentality the players play against any team - that was what gave us this result," manager Jürgen Henn said post-match.

Flora is now third with five points in Group B after five matches, trailing Partizan by two points. Belgian club Gent has already clinched qualification to the round of 16. Cyprian side Anorthosis Famagusta also has five points, but is behind Flora on goal difference (-1).

The Estonian club will travel to Beglium play its final group stage match against group leader Gent on December 9, needing a win and for Partizan to lose to advance to the preliminary knockout round.

"By that time, the domestic league has already ended and we have had three days to rest and will prepare as well as we can. We will go and give our all," Henn said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:44

Time short for businesses to prepare for new year if 11pm curfew lifted

13:31

Kovalenko still undecided on taking up Riigikogu seat

13:23

Finance minister: Estonia prepared to stand ground on EU tax reform

13:03

SDE member: Social Democrats not on top of its game

12:31

Health minister: Nine-month Covid certificate validity makes sense

12:24

Estonia's Christmas markets open this weekend

12:05

Delfi and EPL list Mihhail Kõlvart as Estonia's most influential person

11:39

Interior minister: Estonia not ready to legalize cannabis

11:13

Gallery: Flora defeats Partizan in historic European competition victory

10:44

Minister: Cabinet already aware of concerns over use of government orders

10:38

Coronavirus wastewater level high in south, low on western islands

10:32

Health Board: 313 hospitalized patients, 636 new cases, 8 deaths

10:12

Statistics: Wage growth on year to Q3 2021 nearly 8 percent

10:04

Estonia marks day against gender violence

09:41

Narva river border section upgrade expected to cost at least €20 million

09:23

National basketball team prevails in tight contest against Germany

09:03

PPA issues warning over dangerous batch of MDMA

08:44

Mihhail Kõlvart reelected mayor of Tallinn

08:17

Declassified documents reveal ID-card crisis from decade ago

25.11

State expecting faster driving times from Elron compared with shuttle buses

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

25.11

Estonia experienced coronavirus wave ahead of Europe

25.11

PPA orders Brazilian woman sex worker to leave country

25.11

Health Board: Restrictions to continue even if situation stabilizes

25.11

Kallas on removal of roadside toilets: Such foolishness must be stopped

25.11

PM: 11 p.m. entertainment curfew ends if Covid risk level falls to 'Yellow'

23.11

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims

25.11

Lidl recruiting employees in front of other retail stores

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: