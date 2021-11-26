Gallery: Flora defeats Partizan in historic European competition victory

FC Flora Tallinn became the first Estonian club to claim a UEFA competition group stage victory after edging out Partizan Belgrade in the Conference League, extending their current unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions.

The meeting's only goal took place just minutes before the end of the first half as Martin Miller met the other end of a Markus Poom cross to head in a goal.

"We can praise the manager for me getting the ball, because he screamed 'diagonal' to me. I looked at what is going on on the right side of the pitch and saw Miller moving toward the box," Poom said after the match. "I made a decision to whip it in and it got to him. Miller put it in nicely."

Even though the guests tried hard in the second half, the Estonian side clinged on to their slim lead and earned a tough 1:0 victory.

"Teamwork, competitiveness, passion. The mentality the players play against any team - that was what gave us this result," manager Jürgen Henn said post-match.

Flora is now third with five points in Group B after five matches, trailing Partizan by two points. Belgian club Gent has already clinched qualification to the round of 16. Cyprian side Anorthosis Famagusta also has five points, but is behind Flora on goal difference (-1).

The Estonian club will travel to Beglium play its final group stage match against group leader Gent on December 9, needing a win and for Partizan to lose to advance to the preliminary knockout round.

"By that time, the domestic league has already ended and we have had three days to rest and will prepare as well as we can. We will go and give our all," Henn said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!