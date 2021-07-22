Flora lose Champions League qualifier first leg encounter at Legia Warsaw

Meistriliiga football club FC Flora lost 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier, away to Legia Warsaw.

Legia took thee lead in the third minute after a strike from Polish national team midfielder Bartosz Kapustka from the edge of the visitors' penalty area.

The Tallinn team stepped up their game following that and created several opportunities at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, one of these hitting home when Henrik Ojamaa connected with fellow striker Rauno Sappinen at 53 minutes.

Flora looked set to come away with a draw on the road, but it was not to be in the end – Portuguese forward Rafael Lopes struck in stoppage time to take the final score to 2-1 to Legia.

The return leg takes place at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena on July 27.

